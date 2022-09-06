PARK PIC BC

THE RIBBON CUTTING FOR THE BLUE CROSS HEALTHY PLACE PLAYGROUND AT ROTARY PARK WILL BE HELD THURSDAY AT 927 NORTH MILITARY AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB WAS SELECTED BY BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF TENNESSEE AS ONE OF THREE COMMUNITIES TO INVEST FUNDS IN PLAY AREAS FOR CHILDREN 2 TO 5 AND 5 TO 12. THE NEW PROJECTS STRETCH ACROSS MIDDLE AND WEST TENNESSEE AND COLLECTIVELY, REPRESENT A $3.1 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM THE FOUNDATION. THE RIBBON CUTTING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 10:30. THE PARK OFFICAILLAY BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON THURSDAY AND NOON.

