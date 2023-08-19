Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced that Southwest Airlines will locate its newest crew base at Nashville International Airport, creating an estimated 13,000 new jobs. Data released through U.S. Travel and Tourism Economics, shows that Tennessee is the fastest-growing state in travel spending – moving the state’s ranking from 14th in 2018 to 11th in the nation. The crew base is expected to open in 2024.
New Southwest Airlines Crew Base to Open at Nashville International Airport
Latest News
- Freda Wells Kirk
- Terry Barnes Eubank
- Shelby Cordell Logan
- Elizabeth Aline Enochs
- Lawrenceburg Zoning Board of Appeals Will Meet September 5
- Wayne County Commission to Meet August 21
- Summertown Sonic Crew Progresses to Top 12 Competition in Annual Games
- New Southwest Airlines Crew Base to Open at Nashville International Airport
Currently in Lawrenceburg
82°
Sunny
82° / 67°
11 AM
83°
12 PM
85°
1 PM
87°
2 PM
88°
3 PM
89°
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect Arrested in Florence After Fleeing from Scene
- Giles County Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- Vehicle Crashes into Business in Florence -
- State Announces New Year Round Recreation Feature at David Crockett State Park
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Warns of Scam
- Lawrence County sheriff's Office Investigating Theft of Truck
- Mississippi Man Killed in Boating Accident on Pickwick
- Maury County Property Sustains Damage from Fire
- LCSO Investigates Case of Fraud
- Maury County Schools Seeking Qualified Applicants
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.