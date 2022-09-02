ON SEPTEMBER 1ST, TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY COMMISSIONER JEFF LONG SWORE IN THE NEWEST MEMBERS OF THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THP CADET CLASS 922 IS COMPOSED OF PRIOR CERTIFIED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS. OF THE NINE GRADUATES, FIVE WERE PRIOR OUT-OF-STATE TROOPERS/STATE POLICE. THE OTHER GRADUATES WERE FORMER THP TROOPERS WHO REJOINED THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL. THE NEW TROOPERS WILL CONTINUE TRAINING WITH TROOPERS WHO ARE CLASSIFIED AS FIELD TRAINING OFFICERS. OF THE NINE, 4 WILL BE ASSIGNED TO THE LAWRENCEBURG DISTRICT. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV
