THE CITY OF SPRINGHILL IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A NEW TRAFFIC SIGNAL THAT HAS BEEN INSTALLED ON PORT ROYAL ROAD IN FRONT OF KROGER. THE SIGNAL IS CURRENTLY IN FLASH MODE AND WILL ENTER IN TO NORMAL OPERATION ON MONDAY.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
73°
Rain Shower
73° / 60°
5 PM
73°
6 PM
73°
7 PM
73°
8 PM
71°
9 PM
69°
