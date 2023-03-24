NEWS

ACCORDING TO THE LATEST DATA RELEASED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, TENNESSEE’S FEBRUARY 2023 UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINED UNCHANGED AT 3.5% FOR THE FIFTH MONTH IN A ROW. THE STATE’S SEASONALLY ADJUSTED JOBLESS NUMBER HAS BEEN AT OR BELOW 3.5% SINCE JANUARY 2022. IN A YEAR-TO-YEAR COMPARISON, THE STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS UP 0.1 OF A PERCENTAGE POINT FROM 3.4% TO 3.5% AND BETWEEN FEBRUARY 2022 AND FEBRUARY 2023, TENNESSEE EMPLOYERS ADDED 103,300 JOBS TO THEIR PAYROLLS. THE LEISURE AND HOSPITALITY SECTOR BUSINESSES WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE LARGEST NUMBER OF NEW JOBS OVER THE LAST YEAR. THE EDUCATION AND HEALTH SERVICES SECTOR HAD THE NEXT LARGEST YEAR-TO-YEAR INCREASE, FOLLOWED BY THE PROFESSIONAL AND BUSINESS SERVICES SECTOR. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV

