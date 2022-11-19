THE 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE WILL HOST THE THIRD ANNUAL “A NIGHT TO HONOR” CEREMONY IN COLUMBIA. THE CEREMONY HONORS AND REMEMBERS VICTIMS OF HOMICIDE IN MAURY, LAWRENCE, WAYNE AND GILES COUNTY. THE OBSERVANCE WILL TAKE PLACE AT PARKWAY BAPTIST CHURCH LOCATED AT 1500 TOM J HITCH PARKWAY, ON DECEMBER 8 AT 6:00 PM. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 5:30 PM FOR REGISTRATION, WITH THE PROGRAM BEGINNING AT 6:00 PM. THE SPEAKER WILL BE TIM CUNNINGHAM, WHOSE SON, BENJAMIN, WAS MURDERED AT THE AGE OF 28, IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN MAY OF 2020. FAMILY AND FRIENDS WHO HAVE LOST LOVED ONES TO VIOLENT CRIMES ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE EVENT. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THIS YEAR’S EVENT, PLEASE CONTACT THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AT 931-380-2536 EXT. 116.
