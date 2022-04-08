Wayne County Waste

ON SATURDAY FROM 8 TO 5 THERE WILL BE NO DISPOSAL FEE ON RESIDENTAL FURNITURE AND LIGHT WEIGHT CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL AT THE WAYNE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACITY LOCATED AT 412 HOG CREEK ROAD IN WAYNESBOR. THIS IS FOR WAYNE COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY. FEE WILL APPLY TO BUSINESSES.

