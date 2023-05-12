NEWS

ON SATURDAY FROM 8-5 THERE WILL BE NO DISPOSAL FEE ON RESIDENTIAL FURNITURE AND LIGHT WEIGHT CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL AT THE WAYNE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITY LOCATED AT 412 HOG CREEK RD IN WAYNESBORO, TN. THIS IS FOR WAYNE COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY. FEE WILL APPLY TO BUSINESSES AND TIRES. PLEASE HAVE WAYNE COUNTY TAGS OR BRING PROOF OF RESIDENCY.

