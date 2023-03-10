THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, IN COOPERATION WITH SEVERAL LOCAL AGRICULTURE BUSINESSES AND AGENCIES, WILL BE ONCE AGAIN SPONSORING A “SALUTE TO AGRICULTURE WEEK”. THE 2023 WEEKLONG CELEBRATION WILL TAKE PLACE IN JUNE. AS PART OF THIS SPECIAL WEEK HONORING THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF FARMING ON LAWRENCE COUNTY’S ECONOMY AND QUALITY OF LIFE, A “CENTURY FARM” WILL BE SELECTED AND RECOGNIZED. TO QUALIFY FOR CONSIDERATION, FARMS MUST STILL BE IN THE FAMILY AND HAVE BEEN IN CONTINUOUS OPERATION FOR AT LEAST 100 YEARS. IN ADDITION TO THE NOMINATION FORM, THE APPLICANT WILL NEED TO PROVIDE A BRIEF HISTORICAL ACCOUNT OF THE FARM AND MAIL THIS SUMMARY IN ALONG WITH THE NOMINATION FORM. PREVIOUS NOMINATIONS ARE KEPT ON FILE FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATION. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FACEBOOK PAGE. THE DEADLINE FOR 2023 CONSIDERATION WILL BE MARCH 24TH.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
45°
57° / 44°
10 PM
44°
11 PM
43°
12 AM
42°
1 AM
39°
2 AM
37°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wind damage cleanup underway across area
- Lincoln County arrests made in TN and AL thefts
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Scams
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Leoma Man Arrested for Public Intox
- In Custody Death Investigation Underway
- Part of Weakley Creek Road remains closed
- Ardmore Man Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash Over the Weekend in Harvest
- Straight Line Wind Damage in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.