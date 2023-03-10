NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, IN COOPERATION WITH SEVERAL LOCAL AGRICULTURE BUSINESSES AND AGENCIES, WILL BE ONCE AGAIN SPONSORING A “SALUTE TO AGRICULTURE WEEK”. THE 2023 WEEKLONG CELEBRATION WILL TAKE PLACE IN JUNE. AS PART OF THIS SPECIAL WEEK HONORING THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF FARMING ON LAWRENCE COUNTY’S ECONOMY AND QUALITY OF LIFE, A “CENTURY FARM” WILL BE SELECTED AND RECOGNIZED. TO QUALIFY FOR CONSIDERATION, FARMS MUST STILL BE IN THE FAMILY AND HAVE BEEN IN CONTINUOUS OPERATION FOR AT LEAST 100 YEARS. IN ADDITION TO THE NOMINATION FORM, THE APPLICANT WILL NEED TO PROVIDE A BRIEF HISTORICAL ACCOUNT OF THE FARM AND MAIL THIS SUMMARY IN ALONG WITH THE NOMINATION FORM. PREVIOUS NOMINATIONS ARE KEPT ON FILE FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATION. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FACEBOOK PAGE. THE DEADLINE FOR 2023 CONSIDERATION WILL BE MARCH 24TH.

