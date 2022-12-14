NEWS

THE TENNESSEE HISTORICAL COMMISSION AND THE TENNESSEE HISTORICAL SOCIETY HAVE ANNOUNCED THE NEW TENNESSEE HISTORY BOOK AWARD, WHICH CARRIES A PRIZE OF $2,000. TO NOMINATE A BOOK, VISIT THE THS WEBSITE AT HTTPS://TENNESSEEHISTORY.ORG/HOME/BOOK-AWARD/. AUTHORS MAY NOMINATE THEMSELVES. THE DEADLINE FOR NOMINATIONS IS JANUARY 17, 2023.THE WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED JUNE 1, 2023 AT THE ANNUAL TENNESSEE HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEMBERSHIP MEETING. THE CONTENT AND THEME OF NOMINEES SHOULD BE CENTERED ON TENNESSEE HISTORY AND THE PUBLICATION IMPRINT MUST BE DURING THE CALENDAR YEAR 2022.

Recommended for you