NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER CONDUCTED AN EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS EXERCISE. THE EXERCISE, WHICH STARTED AT APPROXIMATELY 8 AM SIMULATED THE ARRIVAL OF MULTIPLE CASUALTIES AND INJURIES FROM AN OFF-CAMPUS EVENT PARTNERING WITH MULTIPLE AGENCIES SUCH AS FLORENCE-LAUDERDALE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, FLORENCE FIRE RESCUE, FLORENCE PD, STATE TROOPERS, SHOALS AMBULANCE, LAUDERDALE 911 CALL CENTER AND CITY OF FLORENCE GAS DEPARTMENT.
North Alabama Medical Center Conducts Emergency Preparedness Exercise
