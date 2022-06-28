NEWS

NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER CONDUCTED AN EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS EXERCISE. THE EXERCISE, WHICH STARTED AT APPROXIMATELY 8 AM SIMULATED THE ARRIVAL OF MULTIPLE CASUALTIES AND INJURIES FROM AN OFF-CAMPUS EVENT PARTNERING WITH MULTIPLE AGENCIES SUCH AS FLORENCE-LAUDERDALE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, FLORENCE FIRE RESCUE, FLORENCE PD, STATE TROOPERS, SHOALS AMBULANCE, LAUDERDALE 911 CALL CENTER AND CITY OF FLORENCE GAS DEPARTMENT.

