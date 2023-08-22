NOTICE OF LAWRENCEBURG BEER BOARD MEETING
The Lawrenceburg Beer Board will meet on Friday, August 25, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Lawrenceburg Municipal Complex, 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The Board will be taking action on the Beer Permit application submitted by the following:
Anyone wishing to address the board concerning the agenda item must sign in before the meeting.
1. Pie Factory of Lawrenceburg, Inc., dba The Pie Factory, 8 & 9 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Said application is for the sale of beer for on-premises consumption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.