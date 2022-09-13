APPROXIMATELY 150 SUMMONS WERE ISSUED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY LATE LAST WEEK TO DELIQUENT TAXPAYERS. A LIST OF DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS HAS BEEN POSTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE WEBSITE FOR PAST COUPLES MONTHS IN AN EFFORT TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT. THE LIST CONSISTED OF THOSE WHO STILL OWE PROPERTY TAXES FROM 2019 AND 2020. IF YOU FEEL YOU MAY BE A RECIPENT OF A SUMMONS DUE TO DELINGQUET PROPERY TAXES YOU CAN CALL THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO SEE IF A SUMMONS HAS BEEN ISSUED IN YOUR NAME AS THEY ARE STILL IN THE PROCESS OF SERVING NOTICES.
Latest News
- Lawrence County Commission's Purchasing Committee to Meet
- Doggett Appointed to Committee to Examine Criminal Sentencing and Supervision
- Thomas Jerome Jaycox
- Oletis Coleman Pringle
- Danny Dewayne Skeen, Jr
- Sheffield Police Seeking Public's Help Surrounding Drive by Shooting
- Giles County Regional Planning Commission Meeting Rescheduled
- Lawrence County Genealogical Society Meeting
Currently in Lawrenceburg
63°
Partly Cloudy
81° / 52°
11 PM
63°
12 AM
61°
1 AM
60°
2 AM
58°
3 AM
58°
Most Popular
Articles
- Pursuit in Lawrence County Ends with Suicide Attempt
- Crash Near Pulaski Exit Shuts Down I65
- Columbia Police Department Seek Help to find Missing Teen
- Teen Arrested in Weekend Shooting in Mr. Pleasant
- Suspect Wanted on First Degree Kidnapping Charges in Lauderdale County Arrested
- Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - And the Beat Goes On
- Bluecross Healthy Place at Rotary Opens Today!
- Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.