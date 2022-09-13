NEWS

APPROXIMATELY 150 SUMMONS WERE ISSUED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY LATE LAST WEEK TO DELIQUENT TAXPAYERS. A LIST OF DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS HAS BEEN POSTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE WEBSITE FOR PAST COUPLES MONTHS IN AN EFFORT TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT. THE LIST CONSISTED OF THOSE WHO STILL OWE PROPERTY TAXES FROM 2019 AND 2020. IF YOU FEEL YOU MAY BE A RECIPENT OF A SUMMONS DUE TO DELINGQUET PROPERY TAXES YOU CAN CALL THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO SEE IF A SUMMONS HAS BEEN ISSUED IN YOUR NAME AS THEY ARE STILL IN THE PROCESS OF SERVING NOTICES.

