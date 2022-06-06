NEWS

BEGINNING TODAY, THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE WILL START CONSTRUCTION OF A TEMPORARY SAFETY BARRIER ON THE NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY DOUBLE ARCH BRIDGE LOCATED AT MILEPOST 438 IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY. MOTORISTS AND BICYCLISTS SHOULD EXPECT ONE-LANE CLOSURES, 10-TO-15-MINUTE TRAFFIC DELAYS, AND BIRDSONG HOLLOW PULLOUT TO BE CLOSED. THE BRIDGE WILL BE CLOSED TO PEDESTRIANS AND HIKERS FOR THE PROJECT DURATION.

Recommended for you