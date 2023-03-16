TENNESSEE GOV. BILL LEE, DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER STUART MCWHORTER AND NYX LINDEN LLC OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED TODAY THE COMPANY WILL EXPAND ITS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS, CREATING 137 NEW JOBS IN LINDEN, TENNESSEE. NYX LINDEN WILL INVEST $10.4 MILLION IN THE EXPANSION AT ITS SQUIRREL HOLLOW DRIVE FACILITY IN TIER 4, DISTRESSED PERRY COUNTY. THE PROJECT REPRESENTS NYX LINDEN’S FIRST EXPANSION SINCE ESTABLISHING A PRESENCE IN TENNESSEE IN 2012 AND WILL SUPPORT THE COMPANY’S GROWING CUSTOMER DEMAND. UPON COMPLETION, THE COMPANY WILL ADD AN ADDITIONAL 16,000 SQUARE FEET OF SPACE TO ITS MOLDING BAY AND A 24,000-SQUARE-FOOT SHIPPING WAREHOUSE. NYX LINDEN LLC IS A SUBSIDIARY OF NYX, INC., WHICH IS HEADQUARTERED IN MICHIGAN. THE COMPANY DESIGNS AND MANUFACTURES AUTOMOTIVE PARTS AND COMPONENTS, INCLUDING DOOR PANELS, CENTER CONSOLES, GRAB HANDLES AND MORE.
