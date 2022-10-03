NEWS

THE 2022 OKTOBER HERITAGE FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD OCTOBER 7TH AND OCTOBER 8TH IN DOWNTOWN HOHENWALD.  THE CELEBRATION WHICH HAS BEEN AN ANNUAL EVENT FOR OVER 43 YEARS WILL HAVE ENTERTAINMENT, AND VENDORS. IN ADDITION TO THE FESTIVITIES IN TOWN, THERE WILL BE A 20 MILE YARD SALE ON HIGHWAY 20 FROM SUMMERTOWN TO HOHENWALD WHICH OVER THE YEARS HAS GROWN AS LOCALS SAW AN OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN FORCES WITH THE FESTIVAL.

