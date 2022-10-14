Community RFD LOGO

THE OCTOBER FOOD DISTRIBUTION OF COMMUNITY RFD WILL BE SATURDAY OCTOBER 22ND, 9 AM, AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. VOLUNTEERS NEED TO ARRIVE AT 8. THE FOOD BOX PACKING WILL BE THURSDAY OCTOBER 20TH, 5:30 PM, IN THE SHARP ANNEX OF FUMC. VOLUNTEERS ARE WELCOME AND MUCH NEEDED AT BOTH OF THESE EVENTS. THE ITEM OF THE MONTH FOR OCTOBER IS DRIED BEANS.

