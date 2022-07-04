A NEW SLATE OF OFFICERS WERE INSTALLED AT THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB MEETING ON FRIDAY FOR THE UPCOMING ROTARY YEAR. THE GROUP INCLUDES EIGHT BOARD MEMBERS WHO ARE RETURNING FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR. THE 2022/23 CLUB OFFICERS ARE PRESIDENT JASON ARMBRUSTER, PRESIDENT ELECT TIFFANY COPE, VICE PRESIDENT JOHN JOHNSTONE, SECRETARY MARIA SANTINI, TREASURER DR. JOHN BEASLEY, RETURNING DIRECTORS TAD KEATON, AND TINA HOLT, AND NEW DIRECTOR SCOTT BEASLEY. GREG KELSO WILL SERVE AS IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT AND PAUL WAYNE WILL SERVE AS SERGEANT AT ARMS. THE ROTARY YEAR RUNS FROM JULY 1 THROUGH JUNE 30, 2023.
Officers Installed at Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting on Friday
