ogles

MAURY COUNTY MAYOR ANDY OGLES ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT HE WILL RUN FOR THE 5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SEAT. OGLES, BECAME MAYOR IN 2018 AND IN JANUARY WON THE REPUBICAN NOMINATION FOR A SECOND TERM. OGLES ADVISED HIS PURPOSE FOR RUNNING FOR THE 5TH DISTRICT WAS TO HELP MAURY COUNTY AS HE HAS AN OBLIGATION TO REPRESENT THE COUNTY WHICH CONTINUES TO PROSPER. AT LEAST 7 CANDIDATES HAVE ISSUED PETITIONS FOR THE NEWLY FORMED DISTRICT WHICH ENCOMPASSES MAURY COUNTY, PARTS OF LEWIS COUNTY AND MARSHALL COUNTY AS WELL AS SOUTHEAST WILLIAMSON COUNTY AND DAVIDSON COUNTY AND PARTS OF WILSON COUTY. OGLES ADVISED HE WILL CONTINUE TO RUN FOR MAYOR BUT WILL RELINGUISH IF HE WINS THE 5TH SEAT.

