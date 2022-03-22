MAURY COUNTY MAYOR ANDY OGLES ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT HE WILL RUN FOR THE 5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SEAT. OGLES, BECAME MAYOR IN 2018 AND IN JANUARY WON THE REPUBICAN NOMINATION FOR A SECOND TERM. OGLES ADVISED HIS PURPOSE FOR RUNNING FOR THE 5TH DISTRICT WAS TO HELP MAURY COUNTY AS HE HAS AN OBLIGATION TO REPRESENT THE COUNTY WHICH CONTINUES TO PROSPER. AT LEAST 7 CANDIDATES HAVE ISSUED PETITIONS FOR THE NEWLY FORMED DISTRICT WHICH ENCOMPASSES MAURY COUNTY, PARTS OF LEWIS COUNTY AND MARSHALL COUNTY AS WELL AS SOUTHEAST WILLIAMSON COUNTY AND DAVIDSON COUNTY AND PARTS OF WILSON COUTY. OGLES ADVISED HE WILL CONTINUE TO RUN FOR MAYOR BUT WILL RELINGUISH IF HE WINS THE 5TH SEAT.
Ogles Announces Candidacy for 5th Congressional District Seat
-
- Updated
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
59°
Cloudy
72° / 57°
12 AM
60°
1 AM
60°
2 AM
60°
3 AM
60°
4 AM
60°
Most Popular
Articles
- Summertown Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 43
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- High Speed Pursuit Friday Night in Northern Alabama into Tennessee
- Maury County Home Destroyed by Fire
- Prospect Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges in Giles County
- Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest in Loretto
- Updated Cases of Covid in Alabama
- Investigation Underway in Lawrence County Surrounding Death
- Motor Vehicle Accident Shuts Down Lane on Interstate
- Florence Arrest Wednesday Evening
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.