NEWS

A MOST WANTED PERSON FROM OHIO HAS TIES TO LAWRENCEBURG. RICHARD KISER, 56, IS WANTED BY THE NORTHERN OHIO VIOLENT FUGITIVE TASK FORCE. KISER IS A WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 7 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 180 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. HE IS WANTED FOR FAILING TO PROVIDE A CHANGE OF ADDRESS AS A SEX OFFENDER. ANY INFORMATION ON HIS WHEREABOUTS SHOULD BE REPORTED TO LOCAL AUTHORITIES.

