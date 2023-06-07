THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND THE U-T, T-S-U EXTENSION OFFICE, ALONG WITH SEVERAL LOCAL AGRICULTURE BUSINESSES AND AGENICES, ARE SALUTING AGRICULTURE THIS WEEK AND AS A PART OF THIS SPECIAL WEEK THE OLD FARM, WAS RECOGNIZED AND HONORED WITH THE CENTURY FARM AWARD. THE OLD FARM IS NOW RUN BY MAC OLD AND WAS ESTABLISHED IN 1913. EACH YEAR A FARM IS NAMED AS A CENTURY FARM AND TO QUALIFY FOR CONSIDERATION, FARMS MUST STILL BE IN THE FAMILY AND HAVE BEEN IN CONTINUOUS OPERATION FOR AT LEAST 100 YEARS.
