NEWS

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE OLD IRON BRIDGE ON OLD WAYNESBORO HWY. OVER SHOAL CREEK BESIDE THE ANIMAL CLINIC IN CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS CLOSED DUE TO A RECENT TDOT BRIDGE INSPECTION. IT IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THE NEWER BRIDGE BESIDE THE ENTRANCE TO THE PARK IS OPEN FOR USE.

