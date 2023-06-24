THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE OLD IRON BRIDGE ON OLD WAYNESBORO HWY. OVER SHOAL CREEK BESIDE THE ANIMAL CLINIC IN CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS CLOSED DUE TO A RECENT TDOT BRIDGE INSPECTION. IT IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THE NEWER BRIDGE BESIDE THE ENTRANCE TO THE PARK IS OPEN FOR USE.
