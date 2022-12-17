Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Logo

DURING THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB’S ANNUAL BUSINESS MEETING ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16, ROTARIAN BILL PHILLIPS ANNOUNCED THAT GINA KELSO OLD HAS BEEN NAMED AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB. GINA HAS SERVED AS DIRECTOR OF THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR’S FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS AND HAS ACTIVELY PARTICIPATED IN NUMEROUS OTHER CLUB PROJECTS. ROTARIAN HEATH HILL PRESENTED AN HONORARY MEMBERSHIP CERTIFICATE TO OLD AT FRIDAY’S MEETING. MEMBERS FROM OLD’S FAMILY WERE PRESENT FOR THE ANNOUNCEMENT. 

