mcfd

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED OVER THE WEEKEND IN A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN MAURY COUNTY. MEMBERS OF THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED AROUND 5:30 SATURDAY EVENING IN THE AREA OF CAMPBELLSVILLE PIKE. THE ACCIDENT WAS CALLED IN BY AN OFF DUTY MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY WHICH CONSISTED OF ONE VEHICLE THAT HAD COLLIDED WITH A TREE. THE VEHICLE WAS SMOKING WITH HEAVY DAMAGE AND ONE PERSON WAS UNRESPONSIVE AND ENTRAPPED. CREWS WORKED TO QUICKLY EXTRICATE THE PATIENT FROM THE VEHICLE WHO WAS AIR LIFTED TO VANDERBILT FOR MEDIAL TREATMENT.  

