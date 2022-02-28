ONE PERSON WAS INJURED OVER THE WEEKEND IN A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN MAURY COUNTY. MEMBERS OF THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED AROUND 5:30 SATURDAY EVENING IN THE AREA OF CAMPBELLSVILLE PIKE. THE ACCIDENT WAS CALLED IN BY AN OFF DUTY MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY WHICH CONSISTED OF ONE VEHICLE THAT HAD COLLIDED WITH A TREE. THE VEHICLE WAS SMOKING WITH HEAVY DAMAGE AND ONE PERSON WAS UNRESPONSIVE AND ENTRAPPED. CREWS WORKED TO QUICKLY EXTRICATE THE PATIENT FROM THE VEHICLE WHO WAS AIR LIFTED TO VANDERBILT FOR MEDIAL TREATMENT.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
35°
Clear
57° / 29°
4 AM
33°
5 AM
32°
6 AM
31°
7 AM
34°
8 AM
40°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Tractor
- Maury County School Board Votes to Amend Superintendent Contract with Payout
- Human Remains Discovered in Wayne County
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest in Lawrence County
- Shirley Walters
- Former Addiction Recovery Clinic Owner Arrested
- Bobby Wayne Grigsby
- Henrietta Irene Henkel
- Cleveland Byrd
- Mary Claudette Goode
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.