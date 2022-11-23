A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN SUMMERTOWN AFTER EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORTED SHOOTING ON SWIMMING HOLE ROAD TUESDAY AFTERNOON. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES SECURED THE SCENE. DEPUTIES LOCATED ONE DECEASED INDIVIDUAL IDENTIFIED AS JOSH BYRD AND DETAINED THE SUSPECT, ANDY WHITEHEAD. INFORMATION OBTAINED THROUGH THE INVESTIGATION SHOWS THAT THE SHOOTING STEMMED FROM A VERBAL ARGUMENT BETWEEN WHITEHEAD AND BYRD.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
44°
Partly Cloudy
65° / 31°
10 PM
44°
11 PM
42°
12 AM
42°
1 AM
42°
2 AM
42°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
- One Arrested Following Summertown Shooting
- Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway
- Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
- Structure Fire Destroys Outbuilding - Garage in Lawrence County
- Counseling Available Following Shooting Incident at Hinie's
- LCSO Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
- Lawrence County Investigates Thefts
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Identifying Subjects
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.