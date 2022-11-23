LCSO

A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN SUMMERTOWN AFTER EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORTED SHOOTING ON SWIMMING HOLE ROAD TUESDAY AFTERNOON. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES SECURED THE SCENE. DEPUTIES LOCATED ONE DECEASED INDIVIDUAL IDENTIFIED AS JOSH BYRD AND DETAINED THE SUSPECT, ANDY WHITEHEAD. INFORMATION OBTAINED THROUGH THE INVESTIGATION SHOWS THAT THE SHOOTING STEMMED FROM A VERBAL ARGUMENT BETWEEN WHITEHEAD AND BYRD.

