A PEDESTRIAN RIDING AB BICYCLE WAS INJURED MONDAY NIGHT IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH LOCUST AVENUE AND WEAKLEY CREEK ROAD AROUND 8:30 IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE PATIENT WAS TRANSPORTED FROM THE SCENE TO MAURY REGIONAL HOSPITAL.
