TWO WORK RELEASE INMATES ESCAPED OVER THE WEEKEND IN LINCOLN COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, ERIC JAMES SHORT AND MICHAEL BRANDON BOWDEN ESCAPED SATURDAY NIGHT IN FAYETTEVILLE ON A YELLOW HONDA 4-WHEELER. ON SUNDAY SHORT WAS APPREHENDED IN MORGAN COUNTY ALABAMA AND BOWDEN WAS FOUND DEAD. AN AUTOPSY OF BOWDEN IS BEING CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE DEATH.
One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
-
- Updated
Latest News
- William Austin Whitley
- Gordon Eric Miller
- Lorraine Gertrude Hansen King
- Bruce Duane Staggs
- Annual Polar Bear Plunge Scheduled for New Year's Day in Florence
- Lawrence County Commission Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday November 22nd
- One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
- City of Columbia Receives Budget Award
Currently in Lawrenceburg
44°
Partly Cloudy
50° / 25°
9 PM
43°
10 PM
43°
11 PM
42°
12 AM
40°
1 AM
40°
Most Popular
Articles
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Thefts
- Lewis County sales tax rate takes effect
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Responds to Structure Fire Over the Weekend
- City of Columbia Christmas Parade
- One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
- November 8th Local Election Results (Unofficial)
- Ricky D. Pierce
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.