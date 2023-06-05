NEWS

ONE PERSON WAS AIRLIFTED THIS MORNING FOLLOWING A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 43 NORTH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE MULTI VEHICLE CRASH AROUND 7 AM IN THE AREA OF OLD US 43. THE INCIDENT INVOLVED A SCHOOL BUS AND ALL STUDENTS WERE REPORTED SAFE. AN ALTERNATE BUS WAS DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE TO BRING STUDENTS TO SUMMER SCHOOL. HIGHWAY 43 WAS SHUT DOWN AND TRAFFIC WAS DELAYED FOR SOME TIME AS EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE ON SCENE WORKING THE ACCIDENT. MEMBERS OF SUMMERTOWN, HENRYVILLE, ETHRIDGE AND NEW PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED.

