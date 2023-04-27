NEWS

ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A FATAL STRUCTURE FIRE WEDNESDAY IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS MEMBERS OF THE SHEFFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO THE HOME ON ST. LOUIS AVENUE AROUND 4:20 AM. UPON ARRIVAL UNITS FOUND THE FIRE FULLY INVOLVED. A FEMALE PERISHED IN THE HOME. SHE WAS LOCATED IN A BACK ROOM OF ONE OF THE DUPLEXES. THREE OTHER OCCUPANTS IN A SEPARATE DUPLEX WERE ABLE TO ESCAPE. AUTHORITES CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE. THE NAME OF THE WOMAN IS NOT YET BEING RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY.

