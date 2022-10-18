ONE PERSON WAS ARRESTED IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER A FIGHT ENSUED OVER A FOOTBALL GAME. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS FLORENCE POLICE OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL ON SATURDAY AROUND 7:40 ON BUTTON AVENUE. RICKY L FRANKS JR. IS ACCUSED OF FIRING A SHOTGUN AT A RESIDENCE ON BUTTON AVENUE AFTER AN ALTERCATION OCCURRED. NO ONE INSIDE THE PROPERTY WAS INJURED. FRANKS FACES CHARGES OF FELONY DISCHARGING A FIREARME INTO AN OCCUPIED BUILDING. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A 30 THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND.
One Person Faces Weapon Charge After Fight Following Football Game
