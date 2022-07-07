NEWS

AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED EARLY THIS MORNING IN A SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN ROGERSVILLE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON US HIGHWAY 72 AND LURLEEN STREET SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT. ONE PERSON WAS EJECTED AND LOCATED IN A DEEP RAVINE. MEMBERS OF THE ROGERSVILLE FIRE AND POLICE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG WITH SHOALS EMS.

