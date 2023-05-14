ONE PERSON WAS FLOWN BY HELICOPTER FROM THE SCENE OF A SINGLE VEHICLE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN LEOMA SATURDAY EVENING. LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE CREWS RESONDED TO THE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH ABOUT 6 PM SATURDAY. REPORTS SAID A VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD AND CAME TO REST IN A DITCH THAT HELD WATER. RESCUE CREWS FREED ONE PERSON FROM THE VEHICLE. THEY WERE TRANSPORTED BY HELICOPTER FOR TREATMENT. THE ROAD WAS CLOSED FOR A TIME DUE TO THE EMERGENCY RESPONSE.
