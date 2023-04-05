AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED EARLIER TODAY IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAWRENCEBURG. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 11:30 AM NEAR THE ENTRANCE TO WALMART ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE WHERE THE ACCIDENT WAS REPORTED INVOLVING A VEHICLE AND BICYCLE. NORTHBOUND LANES AT THE INTERCECTION WERE CLOSED FOR SOME TIME WHILE CREWS WORKED THE SCENE. ONE PATIENT WAS AIRLIFTED. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION. MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE AND POLICE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED. ALONG WITH LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From 11 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected across most of the watch area. However, an axis of 4 to 5 inches is possible tonight somewhere within the watch which could cause flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
