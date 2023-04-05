NEWS

AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED EARLIER TODAY IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAWRENCEBURG. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 11:30 AM NEAR THE ENTRANCE TO WALMART ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE WHERE THE ACCIDENT WAS REPORTED INVOLVING A VEHICLE AND BICYCLE. NORTHBOUND LANES AT THE INTERCECTION WERE CLOSED FOR SOME TIME WHILE CREWS WORKED THE SCENE. ONE PATIENT WAS AIRLIFTED. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION. MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE AND POLICE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED. ALONG WITH LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS.

