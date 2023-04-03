NEWS

ONE PERSON WAS KILLED AND FIVE OTHERS INJURED IN A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH OVER THE WEEKEND IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 64 AND FALL RIVER ROAD AROUND 2:25 PM SATURDAY. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE A 2012 KIA SOUL WAS TRAVELING SOUTH ON FALL RIVER ROAD WHEN IT ENTERED THE ROADWAY ON HIGHWAY 64 AND WAS STRUCK BY A VEHICLE TRAVELING EAST. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT.  

