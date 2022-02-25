NEWS

ONE PERSON DIED IN A FATAL CRASH THURSDAY EVENING FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, THE VEHICLE INVOLVED IN THE ACCIDENT WAS REPORTED STOLEN AND THE DRIVER WAS SPOTTED IN FLORENCE WHERE THE DRIVER FLED FROM OFFICERS OUT INTO THE COUNTY-ON-COUNTY ROAD 47. FLORENCE POLICE TERMINATED THE PURSUIT AT THE CITY LIMITS WHERE DEPUTIES WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT CONTINUED. DEPUTIES LOST SIGHT OF THE VEHICLE UNTIL THEY CAME UPON A TWO VEHICLE CRASH JUST NORTH OF ST. FLORIAN. THE DRIVER OF THE STOLEN VEHICLE PERISHED AT THE SCENE. THE ACCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.

