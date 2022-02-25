ONE PERSON DIED IN A FATAL CRASH THURSDAY EVENING FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, THE VEHICLE INVOLVED IN THE ACCIDENT WAS REPORTED STOLEN AND THE DRIVER WAS SPOTTED IN FLORENCE WHERE THE DRIVER FLED FROM OFFICERS OUT INTO THE COUNTY-ON-COUNTY ROAD 47. FLORENCE POLICE TERMINATED THE PURSUIT AT THE CITY LIMITS WHERE DEPUTIES WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT CONTINUED. DEPUTIES LOST SIGHT OF THE VEHICLE UNTIL THEY CAME UPON A TWO VEHICLE CRASH JUST NORTH OF ST. FLORIAN. THE DRIVER OF THE STOLEN VEHICLE PERISHED AT THE SCENE. THE ACCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.
One Person Killed in Crash Following Pursuit in Lauderdale County
-
- Updated
Latest News
- West End Community Club Meeting - 3/1
- Muscle Shoals Drug Arrest
- Severe Weather Awareness Week Continues - Weather Radios
- Lawrence County Board of Education Meeting
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Maury County
- Lewis County Board of Education Seeks Public Input
- Lunch with the Mayor Event Returns
- Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley, MD
Currently in Lawrenceburg
29°
Cloudy
35° / 29°
12 AM
29°
1 AM
29°
2 AM
29°
3 AM
30°
4 AM
30°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Tractor
- Man Sleeping In Dumpster Gets Picked Up By Sanitation Truck
- Maury County School Board Votes to Amend Superintendent Contract with Payout
- Vehicle Accident with Rollover Early Monday Moring
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Two Injured in Friday Morning Crash
- Shirley Walters
- Human Remains Discovered in Wayne County
- Missing Hikers Located
- Former Addiction Recovery Clinic Owner Arrested
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.