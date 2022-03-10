NEWS

ONE PERSON WAS KILLED IN A FATAL CAR CRASH TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON HIGHWAY 43 AND BRACE ROAD SHORTLY AFTER 11 AM. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE CRASH INVOLVED A PICKUP TRUCK AND A BUS. ONE PERSON PERISHED IN THE ACCIDENT. MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, ETHRIDGE FIRE DEPARTMENT, LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT, AND LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED. THE ACCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL.

Recommended for you