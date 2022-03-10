ONE PERSON WAS KILLED IN A FATAL CAR CRASH TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON HIGHWAY 43 AND BRACE ROAD SHORTLY AFTER 11 AM. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE CRASH INVOLVED A PICKUP TRUCK AND A BUS. ONE PERSON PERISHED IN THE ACCIDENT. MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, ETHRIDGE FIRE DEPARTMENT, LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT, AND LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED. THE ACCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL.
featured
One Person Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Lawrence County
-
- Updated
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm surface temperatures may prevent accumulations on some roadways Friday evening, but cold temps will allow for slick spots on areas where snow has not accumulated. Use extreme caution when driving Friday night and Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
44°
Partly Cloudy
60° / 39°
2 AM
43°
3 AM
42°
4 AM
41°
5 AM
38°
6 AM
38°
