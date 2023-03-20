NEWS

ON-LINE PRE-K AND KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WILL BEGIN MARCH 20TH AND WILL END APRIL 7TH ON THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOLS WEBSITE AT L-C-S-S DOT U-S. ALL PRE-K STUDENTS MUST BE 4 YEARS OF AGE BY AUGUST 15TH THOSE REGISTERING FOR PRE-K WILL BE RECEIVE A LETTER NOTIFYING THEM OF WHEN AND WHERE TO TAKE THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK.  ALL KINDERGARTEN STUDENTS MUST BE 5 YEARS OF AGE BY AUGUST 15TH. A SNEAK PEEK WILL BE HELD AT EACH OF THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS ON TUESDAY, MAY 2ND AT 6:00 P.M. FOR KINDERGARTEN STUDENT ORIENTATION AND TO SUBMIT THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK.  YOUR CHILD WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO BEGIN SCHOOL WITHOUT REQUIRED IMMUNIZATIONS, HEALTH PHYSICAL, AND BIRTH CERTIFICATE.

Recommended for you