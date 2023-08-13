NEWS

ORGANIZERS OF OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD ARE ADVISING THOSE INTERESTED IN PARTICIPATING IN THIS YEAR’S DRIVE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF BACK TO SCHOOL SALES. A PROJECT OF SAMARITAN’S PURSE, DONORS FILL SHOE-BOXES WITH TOYS, GIFTS,  AND SCHOOL SUPPLIES TO BE DELIVERED TO CHILDREN IN MORE THAN 100 COUNTRIES. THIS YEAR’S NATIONAL COLLECTION WEEK IS NOVEMBER 13 THROUGH 20. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: SamaritansPurse.org/occ.

