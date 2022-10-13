A joint sex offender registry compliance check, dubbed “Operation Clean Slate”, was conducted over a three-day period this week in Maury County. The operation involved deputies and officers with the Maury County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police Department, Tennessee, Spring Hill Police Department, and Mount Pleasant Police.
Intelligence analysts and special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted these agencies in conducting compliance checks of active registered sex offenders.
Contact was made with 77 registered sex offenders, and 73 of them were found to be compliant. Four offenders were arrested for various offenses, including violations of address changes or living restrictions and illegal possession of weapons. Additionally, one other individual was arrested on an unrelated felony charge.
Similar sex offender compliance operations were conducted earlier this year in Rutherford and Hawkins Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.