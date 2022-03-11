On March 6, 2022, from 8am-8pm, multiple agencies along the I-65 corridor conducted traffic enforcement during Operation Impact I-65. From the agencies that have reported their contact data there were 45 officers working this operation along I-65 from the Kentucky State line to the Alabama State line. The following results were taken from this operation:
35 citations for speeding more than 90mph with 3 being more than 100 mph
Speed-284
Distracted Driving/ Hands Free-26
Driving on Revoked/ Suspended-7
No Seatbelt-12
Light Law-2
No Insurance-2
Child Restraint-4
Reckless Driving-18
Move Over Law-10
Following too close-1
Other-80
Warnings-95
Warrants-2
Misdemeanor drug-3
Felony drug-1 14 grams- marijuana, 3 grams cocaine, scales, baggies, and stolen Glock 9mm
