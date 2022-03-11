Operation Impact

On March 6, 2022, from 8am-8pm, multiple agencies along the I-65 corridor conducted traffic enforcement during Operation Impact I-65. From the agencies that have reported their contact data there were 45 officers working this operation along I-65 from the Kentucky State line to the Alabama State line. The following results were taken from this operation:

35 citations for speeding more than 90mph with 3 being more than 100 mph

 Speed-284

Distracted Driving/ Hands Free-26

Driving on Revoked/ Suspended-7

No Seatbelt-12

Light Law-2

No Insurance-2

Child Restraint-4

Reckless Driving-18

Move Over Law-10

Following too close-1

Other-80

Warnings-95

Warrants-2

Misdemeanor drug-3

Felony drug-1 14 grams- marijuana, 3 grams cocaine, scales, baggies, and stolen Glock 9mm

