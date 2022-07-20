NEWS

THIS WEEK, STATE TROOPERS AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS IN TENNESSEE WILL JOIN ALABAMA, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, AND SOUTH CAROLINA IN CONDUCTING CONCENTRATED ENFORCEMENT ON INTERSTATES AND STATE HIGHWAYS AS PART OF OPERATION SOUTHERN SLOW DOWN. THE PURPOSE OF THIS REGIONAL CAMPAIGN IS TO INCREASE TRAFFIC SAFETY AWARENESS AND ENFORCEMENT TO THE INCREASE IN DRIVERS TRAVELING AT SPEEDS WELL ABOVE THE LEGAL LIMIT. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN THE SOUTHEAST AND ACROSS THE NATION HAVE SEEN A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF VEHICLES TRAVELING AT SPEEDS ABOVE 100 MILES PER HOUR IN THE LAST TWO YEARS AND THE UNITED STATES HAS SEEN AN INCREASE IN OVERALL TRAFFIC FATALITIES AND SPEED-RELATED TRAFFIC DEATHS IN THE LAST TWO YEARS. OPERATION SOUTHERN SLOW DOWN BEGAN IN 2017 WHEN THE FIVE STATES IN NHTSA'S REGION 4 DECIDED TO HOLD A WEEK-LONG JOINT SPEED ENFORCEMENT AND EDUCATION CAMPAIGN IN THE THIRD WEEK OF JULY WITH THE GOAL OF REDUCING CRASHES AND SAVING LIVES.

