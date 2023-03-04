NEWS

TENNESSEE’S OPIOID ABATEMENT COUNCIL IS MAKING THE FIRST ROUND OF DIRECT PAYMENTS FROM VARIOUS OPIOID LAWSUIT SETTLEMENTS TO COUNTIES. THE PAYMENTS TOTAL MORE THAN $31.4 MILLION. THE COUNCIL WAS CREATED BY THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY TO MANAGE PROCEEDS FROM THE LAWSUITS. THE GOAL IS TO MAKE SURE MONEY GOES TOWARDS PROGRAMS TO HELP THOSE STRUGGLING WITH OPIOID ADDICTION. PAYMENTS TO LOCAL COUNTIES INCLUDE GILES COUNTY, $140,164.76, LAWRENCE COUNTY, $210,827.69, MAURY COUNTY, $432,614.55, LINCOLN COUNTY, $149,529.49, AND MARSHALL COUNTY, $168,177.75.

