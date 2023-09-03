Members of the Tennessee General Assembly completed a Special Session on Tuesday, prioritizing investments in mental health and school safety, encouraging responsible gun ownership, addressing human trafficking, and passing the majority of Governor Lee’s legislative package. Members approved the investment of more than 100-million-dollars in school security and mental health. They passed a bill encouraging safe storage of firearms, eliminating sales tax on firearm safes and safety devices and funding a public awareness campaign to promote firearm safety and responsible gun ownership. They also approved a bill requiring TBI to provide an annual report regarding human trafficking.
