NEWS

THE 5th ANNUAL ABIGAIL’S ROYALTY BEAUTY PAGEANT WILL BE HELD SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, AT WAYNESBORO MIDDLE SCHOOL. ALL PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT ABIGAIL'S PLAN. PRE-REGISTRATION IS $25. THE ENTRY FEE ON THE DAY OF THE PAGEANT IS $30. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT THE FACEBOOK PAGE FOR ABIGAIL’S ROYALTY BEAUTY PAGEANT.

