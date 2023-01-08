THE 5th ANNUAL ABIGAIL’S ROYALTY BEAUTY PAGEANT WILL BE HELD SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, AT WAYNESBORO MIDDLE SCHOOL. ALL PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT ABIGAIL'S PLAN. PRE-REGISTRATION IS $25. THE ENTRY FEE ON THE DAY OF THE PAGEANT IS $30. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT THE FACEBOOK PAGE FOR ABIGAIL’S ROYALTY BEAUTY PAGEANT.
Latest News
- Giles and Wayne roadside checkpoints planned for January 14
- Giles County food distribution set for January 21
- Pageant to benefit Abigail's Plan
- Job center to host weekly workshops in Lawrenceburg
- Deer season winds down in Middle TN
- Columbia school hosts swearing-in ceremony for city leaders
- EMA director addresses Lawrenceburg Rotary Club
- Grant to address wastewater projects in Columbia
Currently in Lawrenceburg
41°
Partly Cloudy
51° / 41°
11 PM
41°
12 AM
40°
1 AM
39°
2 AM
38°
3 AM
37°
Most Popular
Articles
- Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
- Bedford County Sheriff's Office Investigates Mailbox Vandalisms
- Lawrenceburg restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
- Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County
- First Baby of the Year Born at STRHS Lawrenceburg
- Special Called Meeting of the Columbia City Council Scheduled for Thursday
- Speed limit reminder for Wayne County roads
- Michael "Mike" Anthony Escue
- THP plans roadside checkpoints in January
- Spring Hill Officers Remind Residents to Remove Keys and Valuables from Vehicles
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.