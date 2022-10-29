PARKES LUMBER CO. OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS RECENTLY NAMED TO LBM JOURNAL MAGAZINE’S LBM CENTURY CLUB, IN RECOGNITION OF THE FAMILY-OWNED COMPANY’S 126 YEARS OF SERVICE TO ITS COMMUNITY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE LBM CENTURY CLUB WAS CREATED TO RECOGNIZE AND CELEBRATE COMPAINIES WHO HAVE BEEN SUPPLYING BUILDERS, HOMEOWNERS AND REMODELERS WITH BUILDING MATERIALS FOR MORE THAN 100 YEARS. PARKES LUMBER COMPANY HAS BEEN SERVING THIS COMMUNITY SINCE FOR MORE THAN 100 YEARS. LBM JOURNAL IS THE LEADING MEDIA COMPANY SERVING AMERICA’S LUMBER AND BUILDING MATERIAL INDUSTRY.
