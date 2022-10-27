NEWS

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL BE HAVING A CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT THIS SATURDAY AT ROTARY PARK. REGISTRATION WILL BEGIN AT 1:30 AND TOURNAMENT WILL BEGIN AT 2:00. CALL THE PARKS AND RECREATION OFFICE AT 762-4231 TO PRE-REGISTER! ENTRY FEE IS $40/TEAM. FOR MORE INFORMATION REGARDING THIS EVENT OR ADDITIONAL PARKS AND RECREATION PROGRAMS OR EVENTS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT AT 931(762-4231) OR VISIT THE DEPARTMENT WEBSITE AT WWW.LAWRENCEBURGTN.GOV. REGISTRATION FOR BOTH EVENTS CAN BE DONE IN OUR OFFICE IN ROTARY PARK OR ONLINE!

