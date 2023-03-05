NEWS

LAWRENCEBURG DRIVERS HEADING TO SCHOOL AND WORK ON MONDAY, MARCH 6, ARE REMINDED TO AVOID WEAKLY CREEK ROAD NEAR THE HIGHWAY 43 INTERSECTION. WEAKLEY CREEK IS CLOSED BETWEEN HIGHWAY 43 AND POPLAR DRIVE THROUGH MONDAY DUE TO DAMAGE TO NEARBY BUILDINGS CAUSED BY FRIDAY’S WINDS. DRIVERS SHOULD TAKE ANOTHER ROUTE.

