ONE PERSON WAS ARRESTED FOLLLOWING A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN ON TUESDAY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE IN THE 400 BLOCK AROUND 5 PM. ACCORDING TO REPORTS THE MALE SUBJECT THAT WAS HIT WAS DARTING, RUNNING AND STUMBLING INTO THE ROAD. THE MALE WAS STRUCK BY THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE VEHICLE WHICH SUSTAINED MINOR DAMAGE. THE MALE IDENTIFIED AS 32-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER WILSON, WAS ARRESTED AND FACES CHARGES OF PUBLIC INTOXICATION AND RESISTING ARREST.

