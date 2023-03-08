NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION WOULD LIKE TO REMIND RESIDENTS OF THE VARIOUS PRESCRIPION DISPOSAL DROPBOX LOCATIONS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY FOR UNUSED AND EXPIRED MEDS, THE LOCATIONS INCLUDE THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFFS' DEPARTMENT, LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT, ETHRIDGE CITY HALL, LORETTO CITY HALL AND ST. JOSEPH CITY HALL. THESE PERMANENT LOCATIONS ARE AVAILABLE MONDAY THRU FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4.

