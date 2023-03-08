THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION WOULD LIKE TO REMIND RESIDENTS OF THE VARIOUS PRESCRIPION DISPOSAL DROPBOX LOCATIONS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY FOR UNUSED AND EXPIRED MEDS, THE LOCATIONS INCLUDE THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFFS' DEPARTMENT, LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT, ETHRIDGE CITY HALL, LORETTO CITY HALL AND ST. JOSEPH CITY HALL. THESE PERMANENT LOCATIONS ARE AVAILABLE MONDAY THRU FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4.
Latest News
- UT Southern Celebrates Women's History
- Permanent RX Disposal Drop Boxes in Lawrence County
- American Job Center to Offer Free Workshops
- Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet
- Loretto City Hall Closed on Monday due to Staff Training
- Ardmore Man Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash Over the Weekend in Harvest
- Ann Springer Peters
- Community Rural Food Delivery of Giles County "Item of the Month"
Currently in Lawrenceburg
54°
Cloudy
56° / 45°
10 PM
54°
11 PM
53°
12 AM
52°
1 AM
51°
2 AM
50°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wind damage cleanup underway across area
- Lincoln County arrests made in TN and AL thefts
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Scams
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Leoma Man Arrested for Public Intox
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers in Lawrence County
- In Custody Death Investigation Underway
- Straight Line Wind Damage in Lawrence County
- Part of Weakley Creek Road remains closed
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.