PES

THE PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM POWER BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY. ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDES KEY FINANCIAL METRICS AND STATISTICAL REPORTS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4 IN THE HENRY SIMS BOARD ROOM AT PES'S OFFICE BUILDING LOCATED AT 128 SOUTH FIRST STREET IN PULASKI.

Recommended for you